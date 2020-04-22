BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in PPL by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

