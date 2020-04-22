BLOCKv Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.02705461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00220901 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00051818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, IDEX, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

