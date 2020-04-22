Bloom (BLT) Price Up 51.4% Over Last Week

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Bloom token can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, AirSwap and Upbit. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded up 51.4% against the US dollar. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $10,328.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.38 or 0.02709115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00220277 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00059213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00051363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, AirSwap, Upbit, Bibox, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

