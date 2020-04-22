BMO Capital Markets Trims Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Target Price to $16.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $13.15. 4,446,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226,752. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,546,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,079,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,378,000 after purchasing an additional 376,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,079,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,378,000 after acquiring an additional 376,678 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

