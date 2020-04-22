BOScoin (BOS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $248,818.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, BOScoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $248,818.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00067666 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

