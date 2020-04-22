Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,666.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 176,960 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

