Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 128,105 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,105 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.81% of Helmerich & Payne worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

Shares of HP opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -80.43 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.35%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

