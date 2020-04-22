Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 16,258 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.14% of IDEX worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,464,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in IDEX by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,696,000 after purchasing an additional 581,822 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,864,000 after buying an additional 214,848 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in IDEX by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,336,000 after purchasing an additional 194,921 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

NYSE:IEX opened at $151.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $178.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

