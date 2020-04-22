Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 30,506 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,506 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.32% of Aspen Technology worth $20,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.43.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $142.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $116.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

