Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Kucoin, Bit-Z and IDEX. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $109,420.99 and $4.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.16 or 0.02706663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00219043 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00059847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00051831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Bit-Z, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.