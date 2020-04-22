BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 348,228 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,362 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,562,210,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of BP by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,509,000 after buying an additional 1,836,906 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in BP by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,803 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth about $20,075,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $27,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE:BP traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,882,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,154,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.98. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.21.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.