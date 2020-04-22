Brokerages Anticipate Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings. Gates Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.00 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 22.35%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Ivo Jurek bought 5,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $66,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,148.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 75,400 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $714,038.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 345,400 shares of company stock worth $3,060,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,131,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,328,000 after purchasing an additional 467,512 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 647,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 84,893 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 59,617 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 13,984.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares during the period.

NYSE GTES traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. 10,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,318. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

