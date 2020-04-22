Brokerages Expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.83. Arch Capital Group reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACGL. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. 1,992,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

