Brokerages Expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). IntriCon reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IntriCon.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%.

Several research firms have commented on IIN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of IntriCon from $29.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 69,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,634. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $95.59 million, a P/E ratio of -24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.05. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $28.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 39.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.