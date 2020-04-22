Brokerages Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. National Retail Properties reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,938 shares of company stock worth $2,308,719. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,325,000 after purchasing an additional 496,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,060,000 after purchasing an additional 141,348 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,963,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,095. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

