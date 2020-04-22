Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lundin Mining Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.02.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LUN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.39.

Shares of TSE LUN traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,243. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.08 and a 1-year high of C$8.08.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$750.23 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 39.50%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

