BTR Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,295 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.9% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.59. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

