Bytecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $40,521.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, OKEx, TradeOgre and cfinex. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $41.23 million and $40,521.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00797145 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 72.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001142 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Binance, cfinex, HitBTC, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

