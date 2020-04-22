Bytom (BTM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.80 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Bytom has a total market cap of $56.80 million and approximately $10.73 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0567 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Kucoin and BigONE. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00588835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007359 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 270.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, FCoin, Neraex, CoinEx, Kucoin, BitMart, Gate.io, RightBTC, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Bibox, OTCBTC, CoinTiger, LBank, OKEx, Cryptopia, Huobi, HitBTC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

