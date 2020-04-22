Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,284 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of Capstar Financial worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 109,806 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 209,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $174.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

