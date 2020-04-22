Caspian (CSP) Trading 17.7% Lower This Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00053939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.18 or 0.04617828 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00066235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014039 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010185 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

