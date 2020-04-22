CCUniverse (UVU) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13,816.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $2,554.95 and approximately $13,816.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000112 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000152 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000106 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

