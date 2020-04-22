CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.51% of CECO Environmental worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 280,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 20,436 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 221,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 180,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $168.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CECE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

