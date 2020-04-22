CEEK VR Trading 19.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. CEEK VR has a market cap of $957,567.98 and $75.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN, RightBTC and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00053879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.26 or 0.04613424 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013992 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009705 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003319 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Coinsuper, RightBTC, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.