Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Tops $6.01 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and $6.98 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, TOKOK, Bilaxy and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00053939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.18 or 0.04617828 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00066235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014039 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010185 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,684,044,542 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Binance, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

