Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 14,598 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.4% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,666.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 187,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 176,960 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.87 and its 200 day moving average is $130.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

