Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 25,082 Shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,082 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in MILLER HOWARD/COM were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HIE stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%.

About MILLER HOWARD/COM

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

