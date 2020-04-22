Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 3,953 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,158,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $100.62 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

