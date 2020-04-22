Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after buying an additional 444,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,017,000 after buying an additional 337,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after buying an additional 220,868 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

