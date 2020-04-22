Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 733.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in HollyFrontier by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HFC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

NYSE HFC opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

