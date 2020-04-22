Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $140.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.