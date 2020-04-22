Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Cfra upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

NYSE:GS opened at $173.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.44. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

