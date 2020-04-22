Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 18,847 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,847 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Main Street Capital worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 779,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after buying an additional 75,135 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 397,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35,783 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 168,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 145,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Main Street Capital news, COO Jesse E. Morris bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,892.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. French bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,575.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAIN opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 53.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

MAIN has been the subject of several research reports. National Securities downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

