Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,245 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,113,000 after acquiring an additional 353,358 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,648,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,083,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,279,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,732,000 after acquiring an additional 724,051 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,407,000 after acquiring an additional 143,369 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

