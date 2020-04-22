Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,429,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

