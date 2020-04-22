Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,955 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,009 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,892,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,590,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 266,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,976,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $222.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.21. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

