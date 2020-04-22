Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,838 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $182.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.15.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

