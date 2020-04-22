Centrality 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $122,499.00 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, UEX and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $45.54 million and approximately $122,499.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.02705461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00220901 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00051818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,521,184 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

