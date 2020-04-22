Cfra Lowers BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Price Target to $12.00

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) had its target price lowered by analysts at Cfra from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential downside of 61.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE:BBL traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 586,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,374. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,402,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

