Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 49.55% from the stock’s current price.

CHNG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Change Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CHNG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,775. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $808.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.