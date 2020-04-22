Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE: CSH.UN) recently:

4/15/2020 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$13.00.

4/14/2020 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.50 to C$13.00.

4/2/2020 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.25 to C$13.75.

3/3/2020 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.75 to C$15.50.

3/2/2020 – Chartwell Retirement Residences was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$15.50 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.50 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.75 to C$15.50.

TSE:CSH.UN traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 847,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,021. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.19. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,688.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.34, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,200.00%.

In related news, Director W. Brent Binions bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$877,321.25.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.