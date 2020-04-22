Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Raises Dividend to $2.40 Per Share

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.40 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 48.19%. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Cheesecake Factory has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Cheesecake Factory has a payout ratio of 847.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,319,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,668. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $860.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAKE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

