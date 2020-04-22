Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 3.1% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

