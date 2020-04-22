Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Chico’s FAS reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 420%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $527.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CHS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,800.00%.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

