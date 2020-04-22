Chimpion (BNANA) Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Chimpion has a total market cap of $15.60 million and $346,054.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00006887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. In the last week, Chimpion has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.38 or 0.02709115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00220277 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00059213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00051363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

