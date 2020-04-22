Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $629,466,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709,767 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Chubb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,862,000 after purchasing an additional 613,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 543,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after buying an additional 474,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,629,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,472,000 after acquiring an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.69.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.