Citigroup Boosts IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $120.00

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IBM. Edward Jones raised IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IBM from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on IBM from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IBM from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,301,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,833. The company has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.53. IBM has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 58.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IBM will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IBM news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total value of $177,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,311.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Crow Point Partners boosted its stake in IBM by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in IBM in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IBM by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in IBM during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

