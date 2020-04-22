Citigroup Cuts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $128.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $103.33 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.48. 24,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,925. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $87.25 and a one year high of $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11,389.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353,843 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9,888.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,182,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,140,856 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,855,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,457,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,743 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

