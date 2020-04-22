Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,886,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,832,631. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

