Civic Price Hits $0.0191 on Top Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, ABCC, Livecoin and Kucoin. Civic has a total market cap of $12.83 million and $4.89 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.02705461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00220901 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00051818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Livecoin, GOPAX, Upbit, ABCC, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Liqui, COSS, Bittrex, Kucoin, Binance, Mercatox, IDEX, Kyber Network, OKEx, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

